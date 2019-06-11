Television actor Krystle D’souza never shies away from posting bold pictures of hers on social media. From sexy pink bikini look to a black monokini, she sets the internet on fire with her hot avatars. When the whole country is trying to cop up with the heat waves, Krystle has her own way to beat the heat. In the latest Instagram post, she can be seen dressed in a black outfit with hair tied up in a towel. She can be seen relaxing in a bathtub with a cup of coffee in her hand as she takes a dip in the water. As per the caption, she calls it her ‘forever mood’ and we can totally relate it to her.

She captioned it, “Forever Mood.”

Check out the picture here:

Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her picture in black bikini and multi-colour briefs. She completed her look with sunglasses, peach lipstick and minimal makeup. In the photo, she can be seen sitting by the pool as she dips her feet into the water. Well, Krystle is definitely living up the summers in the most perfect way and it will inspire you to hit the beach.

A few days back, she has shared her picture in a pink bikini as she takes a dip in the pool. Dressed in a pink bikini, she raises the temperature in the picture. She captioned it, “Happy Sunday.” (sic)

On the work front, she rose to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain along with Karan Tacker, Kushal Tandon and Nia Sharma.