Actor Krystle D’Souza is currently vacationing in Alibaug, Maharashtra and has become a water baby. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her slew of pictures in a bikini making the temperatures soar with her hot look. In the first picture, she can be seen donning a floral white bikini as she strikes a pose in a pool with her floating breakfast kept aside. She captioned the photo, “Now that’s what a good morning looks like.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Now thats what a good morning looks like A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:09pm PST

In the second picture, she poses in a shower as she holds her drink. Clad in a halter neck bikini and black bathrob, she looks her sexiest best. She wrote, “Black Devil Martini.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Black Devil Martini ‍☠️ A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on Jan 28, 2020 at 4:28am PST



In the third picture, she flaunts her sexy back in halter neck bikini as she takes a dip in the pool. With minimal makeup and contagious smile, she will make you go ogle over her drool-worthy pictures.

View this post on Instagram ‍♀️ A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on Jan 27, 2020 at 10:25pm PST



Earlier, she has shared her picture enjoying her floating breakfast. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “DONUT Disturb me and my floating breakfast please thanks .#staycation #floatingbreakfast #breakfastofchampions #weekendvibes #goodmorning #alibaug #utropicana #villa #privatepool.” (sic)



A few days back, she uploaded her hot photo in a sheer black monokini as she strikes a pose near the pool. With Subtle makeup, a couple of lockets, watch and a pair of sunglasses, she looks ravishing, as always.



Leaving the world of the small screen and digital streaming platforms equally smitten by her performance and charms, television sensation Krystle D’Souza is now all set to slay on the big screen with Rumi Jafry-directorial, Chehre, starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Setting fans on a frenzy, the makers recently dropped the news as a picture of their favourite immediately went viral with the team of the upcoming suspense thriller.

Helmed by Rumi, Chehre was slated to hit the cinema screens on February 21, 2020 but will now do so on April 24th, 2020.

Krystle started her career with Kahe Naa Kahe and her role of an ordinary girl Kinjal was loved by the viewers. She was cast opposite Karan Hukku in the show. She later went on to do shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai among others.