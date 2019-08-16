Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan has been the talk of the town since the announcement. The makers unveiled the teaser of Laal Kaptaan on Saif’s 49th birthday giving a sweet surprise to his fans. The video has received a lot of appreciation from the masses. The first look teaser has created a buzz on social media. Saif Ali Khan appears as a Naga Sadhu and is seen putting some white ashes on his forehead and face. With intense look and eyes full of anger, Saif gives a tough look towards the camera. Laal Kaptaan teaser is quite dark and interesting.

The teaser has received a tremendous response on social media that people are actually getting goosebumps. Film and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh writes, “Saif Ali Khan..First glimpse of Laal Kaptaan. Directed by Navdeep Singh. Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions presentation 11 Oct 2019 release.”

Fans are praising Saif Ali Khan in this never seen before avatar. Check reactions below:

Saif is On a Roll….#LaalKaptaan – 11 Oct 2019

pic.twitter.com/0iCaL28ajN — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) August 16, 2019

Hamesha Apne Aap Ko Prove Karne Ki Aadat Lagi Hui Hai “SAIF ALI KHAN” Sir Ko 😇 #LaalKaptaan Can’t Wait To Watch This 😍😍 And #HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan ❤ pic.twitter.com/e30N0fYyTZ — Saurabh Singhal (@SaurabhOnTop) August 16, 2019

#SaifAliKhan #SacredGamesS2 #laalkaptaan

After completion of sacred games

Sartaj becomes laal kaptaan Apun ko naya dharam mangta hai pic.twitter.com/CBWCGoJ0L7 — Awesome Engineer (@AwesomEngineer1) August 16, 2019



The makers of Laal Kaptaan also revealed that the film will create a genre of its own and a style which has not been adopted by anyone else till now. The film is bankrolled by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. Overall, its a revenge story, where Saif Ali Khan plays a major role. Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain and Deepak Dobriyal are also the part of the film.