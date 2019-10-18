Navdeep Singh directorial Laal Kaptaan featuring Saif Ali Khan, Amir Bashir, Zoya Hussain, Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal has hit the theatres on October 18. Laal Kaptaan seems to be one of those films that may have sounded brilliant and romantic on paper, but couldn’t translate well on the big screen.

Set in the 18th century Bundelkhand, post the Buxar war, a sagacious and disturbed bounty hunter Gossain (Saif), on the edge of chaos and lack of control, a dreadlocks-heavy, who takes pride in his ascetic and spartan existence. He’s a naga sadhu — an ascetic who follows Indian deity Shiva — who has gone rogue. In the film, Gossain chases the cruel overlord Rehmat Khan (Manav Vij) for years for reasons revealed just in time for the closing credits.

Netizens are not happy with the storyline and recommend only Saif Ali Khan fans to watch the film so that no one trolls him. One of the users wrote “On paper, the makers have tried really hard to repeat their previous success with #Tumbbad, but #LaalKaptaan is not even a patch on that masterpiece. It loses grip too soon to wait for the unfoldings. Only the cinematography & locations manage to stand-out. Rating: 1/5🌟 [AVOID]”

Another one wrote “(2.5/5)* LAAL KAPTAAN is bizarre and a poor film that has nothing good to offer the audiences in general. In an 18th century setting, a Naga sadhu in India sets out on a journey across Bundelkhand to seek revenge for an injustice committed in the past. Thts the story. *Saif Ali Khan = a Naaga Sadhu* goes on a killings right from his first scene in ‘Laal Kaptaan’. Saif-Naga is hungry for revenge n is creepy. Somewhere, ‘Laal Kaptaan’ was perhaps attempting to be a Western movie, with horses, dust, guns, but ultimately, a Lame narrative and a very lengthy runtime pull it down. A Movie not for the children.”

“Strictly for Saif Ali Khan fans” Can you find any dumbass? — M.B (@TheRevenge121) October 17, 2019

Watched #LaalKaptaan & it gave me severe headache. Story , direction performances & every aspect of the film is horrible to say the least. Watch at your own risk. Rating-⭐️ — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 18, 2019

#LaalKaptaan is Getting Average – Below Average Reviews So Far.. Very Low EXPECTATIONS too, as the Advance bookings are less than 10% across India.. Feeling Bad for #SaifAliKhan who has given Heart n Soul to the Film.. Hoping Audience WOM will be Better🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/w9ivng02JH — FriendsWood (@Frndzwood) October 18, 2019

DON’T KNOW WHAT IS HAPPENING!

😴😴😴😴😴 Looks a typical film festival film. If I am guessing right, this won’t even be Netflix worthy. Expecting anything from the second half is being way too positive, but ab aa gaye hai toh dekh lete hai. #SaifAliKhan — N J (@Nilzrav) October 17, 2019

