Singer Lady Gaga and her fan had a nasty fall during a concert in Las Vegas while they were dancing together. It so happened, the singer invited a fan up on stage at Enigma Las Vegas residency and she had her legs wrapped around the fan’s upper body when he accidentally stepped off the stage and sent them both tumbling to the ground. While it is not clear if Gaga was injured in the accident, she immediately made her way back to the stage alongside the fan, insisting that it was not his fault.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media and instantly went viral taking the internet by storm. The BBC quoted her saying, “Everything’s okay. We need some stairs by the damn stage so I can get back up.”

Watch the video here:

Lady Gaga and a fan suffered a major fall at #Enigma tonight! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3YplZSUHIG — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 18, 2019



After asking the fan if he was okay, Gaga said: “It’s not your faulte That was a fall. Can you promise yourself, can you just forgive yourself right now for that happening?” Sitting by a piano for her next song, Gaga asked the fan, named Jack, to accompany her.

After learning of how long the fan had admired her, Gaga said: “11 years and we love each other so much we fall off the damn stage. I’ve fallen off a stage before. You know what we did? We fell into each other’s arms, Jack. We’re like Rose and Jack from Titanic.”