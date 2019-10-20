Singer and actor Lady Gaga has a huge fan following across the globe including India and now she has won hearts of her Indian fans by tweeting in Sanskrit. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Gaga tweeted, “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu. (sic)” It’s a Sanskrit shloka that means, “May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all.”

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 19, 2019

The sudden switch to Twitter confused Twitterati and many asked her if it’s her new album while others replied her with “Jai Shri Ram.”

One user comment, “Us little monsters tryna figure out what dis means. (sic)” Another commented, “She gon make me use Google translate. (sic)”

Another tweeted, “Jai shree ram.”

Another user wrote, “Sanskrit,which is now used very rarely. I guess we are going to thank lady Gaga in future for sudden boom in Sanskrit language. (sic)”

Check out the reactions here:

Bro it’s a Sanskrit, an ancient language Mantra which means

” May all beings be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and freedom for all” — Doonboy (@TheDehradunGuy) October 20, 2019

लोके समस्ते सुखिनो भवन्तु !

May Everyone In This World Be Happy! — ꧁✶∞ ЩHУ SФ SΞЯIФЦS ? ∞✶꧂ (@LastUnknown_07) October 20, 2019

जय श्री राम

Thanks for it… — ॐ Änkur। अंकुर 🇮🇳 (@ankur3308) October 20, 2019

“Lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu” is mantra in Hinduism which means “May all beings everywhere be happy and free,and may the thoughts,words and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all” — Anubhav sharma (@i_am_anubhavv) October 20, 2019

Om Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah

Sarve Santu Niraamayaah | — saurabh singh🇮🇳 (@saurabh_singh27) October 20, 2019

Om Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah

Sarve Santu Niraamayaah 🙏 — saurabh singh🇮🇳 (@saurabh_singh27) October 20, 2019

Us little monsters tryna figure out what dis means pic.twitter.com/5H9FBwEchh — ❤️🦄🐾💖TheREALStaten❤️🦄🐾💖 (@TheREALStaten) October 19, 2019

“May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all.” This is what Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu translates to. — EldersProtocol (@ProtocolElders) October 20, 2019

You go girl next tweet should be Banayenge Mandir 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Jai Shri Ram 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — abhishek kamble🇮🇳 अभिषेक कांबळे (@abhi_kya) October 20, 2019



Recently, she has been in the buzz after she and her fan had a nasty fall during a concert in Las Vegas while they were dancing together. It so happened, the singer invited a fan up on stage at Enigma Las Vegas residency and she had her legs wrapped around the fan’s upper body when he accidentally stepped off the stage and sent them both tumbling to the ground. The video of the incident surfaced on social media and instantly went viral taking the internet by storm. The BBC quoted her saying, “Everything’s okay. We need some stairs by the damn stage so I can get back up.”