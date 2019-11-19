Lahore’s reputed Faiz and Government College organized a three-day fiesta ‘Faiz Festival’ which included plays and photo exhibitions. The festival was organised by the Faiz Foundation Trust in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council. A video from the event is doing rounds on the internet, where a group of activists were observed singing the song ‘Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna Ab Humare Dil Mein Hai’ and urging people to join their solidarity march. The video has gone viral and the protest was not related to the festival, but to make their voices reach the ‘aam janata’.

Students can be seen demanding freedom, freedom to read and freedom to choose their partner during the literary festival. The video was shared by a journalist Shiraz Hassan. He even captioned the post as, “Sarfaroshi kī tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai dekhna hai zor kitnā baazu-e-qatil mein hai #Lahore #faizfestival2019”.

Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna is a patriotic poem written in Urdu by Bismil Azimabadi of Patna in 1921, and was also immortalised by Ram Prasad Bismil as a freedom cry during British Raj period in India. The song was also used by Bhagat Singh, Ashfaqullah Khan & Chandrashekhar Azad.

Watch the video here:

sarfaroshi kī tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai

dekhna hai zor kitnā baazu-e-qatil mein hai #Lahore #faizfestival2019 pic.twitter.com/zGdL8uU11W — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) November 17, 2019



The video has garnered over 13.6K likes and 3.7K retweets. As per the reports, these were students and activists mobilizing at the Faiz Mela to get people to join the student solidarity march on November 29th. Besides this, netizens were quick to react over this Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna on social media.