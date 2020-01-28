New Delhi: One of India’s most celebrated freedom fighters, Lala Lajpat Rai also known as ‘Punjab Kesari’, played an important role in the Independence movement. He was born on January 28, 1865 in Ferozpur and Tuesday marks the 155th birth anniversary of the great leader.

During India’s independence movement, Rai was a prominent member of the famous ‘Lal Bal Pal’ firebrand trio, which included Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal.

He had advocated the Swadeshi movement in India and called for boycott of all imported goods and the use of Indian made goods. Along with this, Lalaji was also associated with the Punjab National Bank and Lakshmi Insurance Company in the 1980s.

A prolific writer, leader, politician and activist, Rai died from a heart attack on November 17, 1928 after not recovering from injuries received during a police lathi-charge, while protesting the arrival of Simon Commission.

PM Modi pays tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to him on his birth anniversary, saying his sacrifice will continue to inspire Indians.

“Salute to the brave son of mother India, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice for the independence of the country will always inspire the countrymen,” Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

All you need to know about him:

Lala Lajpat Rai was born on January 28, 1865 to Munshi Radha Krishna Azad and Gulab Devi at Dhudike village in Ferozpur District. Lala’s father, Munshi Azad was a scholar of Persian and Urdu while his mother was a religious lady who inculcated strong moral values in her children.

Lala Lajpat Rai was deeply influenced by the ideals of patriotism and nationalism outlined by Italian revolutionary leader Giuseppe Mazzini. He earned the ‘Punjab Kesari’ title which means the Lion of the Punjab for his fierce brand of patriotism and vocalism against the British rule in India.

On October 30, 1928, he led a peaceful procession to oppose the arrival of the Simon Commission in Lahore during which he badly injured in police lathi-charge. Lala Lajpat Rai’s death anniversary, 17 November, is one of the several days celebrated as Martyrs’ Day in India.

He was one of the architects of the Swadeshi movement along with Mahatma Gandhi, Aurobindo Ghosh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal and others.

In 1897, he founded the Hindu Orphan Relief Movement to keep the Christian missions from securing custody of these children. Several famous books that Lala Lajpat Rai penned are The Story of My Deportation (1908), Arya Samaj (1915), The United States of America: A Hindu’s impressions (1916), Young India (1916), England’s Debt to India: India (1917).

Quotes by the great leader

1. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India.

2. If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for the adults and Education for all.

3. The Government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long.

4. Since the cruel killing of cows and other animal have commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation.

5. I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run.