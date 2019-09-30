Bollywood’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar gave a surprise gift to fans on her 90th birthday as she connected with them on Instagram. While the sensational singer is quite active on Twitter, her Instagram handle was long-awaited.

Posting a picture of herself with a copy of her biography compiled by her younger sister, Meena Khadikar, Lata put out her first post on Instagram which instantly garnered over 4k likes. The second post featured her with her sister, both holding a copy of the book each.

Check out Lata Mangeshkar’s recent posts here:

View this post on Instagram Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun. A post shared by Lata Mangeshkar (@lata_mangeshkar) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

Recently, on Lata’s 90th birthday, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a warm video with a heartfelt message for the birthday girl. He was heard saying, “Param adarniya Lataji, aapko pranaam karta hoon, charan sparsh. Lataji jeevan mein kai rishte aise hote hain jinka koi hisaab nahin hota. Na dene wale jaante hain ke kya kya diya, na lene wale jaante hain kya kya liya. Na koi tol mol hota hai na koi ginti hoti hai na koi vyavhar hota hai na koi seema hoti hai. Aise rishte jinme aadar, sammaan, anant prem aur shraddha hoti hai, in rishton ki sangyaein nahin hoti. In rishton ka koi deh swarup nahin hota, ye rishte apni paribhasha swayam karte hain. Aise hi ek rishte ka naam hai Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar (Lataji, in life, there are a few unconditional relations, which are uncountable and unlimited. These relations have respect, love and devotion in them. They don’t have any definition of their own. They define themselves in their own way).”