Singer Lata Mangeshkar spoke about internet viral sensation Ranu Mondal in her latest interview. The living singing legend of the country talked to a news agency recently and opened up on how her song helped and changed someone’s life forever.

Ranu Mondal is now a legit playback singer after recording three songs with music director Himesh Reshammiya. She is the best example of the rags-to-riches story and is proof of how destiny changes overnight. She was first spotted singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at a railway station in Kolkata when a Facebook user recorded her video and uploaded on social media. Now, after receiving love for her singing skills and also reuniting with his long lost daughter, Ranu is living an unprecedented life.

However, the senior singer thinks that every person should create his/ her own singing legacy and shouldn’t depend on the songs sung by others to seek popularity. IANS quoted Lata Mangeshkar saying, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissi ka bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).” She added that Ranu’s ‘imitation’ might get her fame for a while but that is not going to last forever.

She took the names of the musicians and singers from the golden era of the Hindi film industry and said, “I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”

Lata ji, who’s 90-year-old now, praised her sister Asha Bhosle, saying she’s the best example of how a person can reach to the heights of success by carving his/ her own individuality. “If Asha (Bhosle) had not insisted on singing in her own style she would have remained in my shadow forever. She is the biggest example of how far individuality can take one’s talent to,” she said.

The veteran singer expressed how most singers today only work towards copying others. She was quoted saying, “So many children sing my songs so beautifully. But how many of them are remembered after the first flush of success? I only know of Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghosal. Be original. By all means, sing the evergreen songs by me and my colleagues. But after a point, the singer must seek and find his or her own song.”

Meanwhile, Ranu Mondal recently gave an interview about her life and how everything is changing for her unbelievably. She revealed that she belonged to a well-to-do family but she got separated with them later. Ranu also said she was married to a man in Mumbai who used to work as a helper at late actor Feroz Khan‘s house.