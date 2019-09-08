There is no limit that Indian fans cannot cross for their idols and setting another weird example is a Lata Mangeshkar fan from Meerut, Gaurav Sharma, who has vowed to stay single after being smitten by the singer. Not only this, but the fan even has a collection of all the books written on her including those by Pakistani and Australian writers.

Gaurav’s fandom runs back to the time when he was barely six years old and heard the song Radha Na Bole from the movie Azaad (1955). In an interview with TOI, Gaurav shared, “My grandmother would often hum that tune. She told me about Lataji’s struggles and gave me a picture of her. She said ‘khoj karni hai toh inki khoj karo (If you have to find something, find her)’ and there was no turning back for me.”

A special educator in the UP education department, Gaurav has even set up six ‘Lata vatikas’ in schools and planted thousands of trees in her honour. His emotions were honoured when he got to meet his idol in Mumbai in 2013 at her house. Gaurav said, “When I saw her in person, I cried for 10 minutes. I spent about four hours with her. She gave me signed portraits of hers.”

Recently, the 90-year-old singer, Lata Mangeshkar spoke about internet viral sensation Ranu Mondal in her latest interview. The living singing legend of the country talked to a news agency recently and opened up on how her song helped and changed someone’s life forever.

The senior singer thinks that every person should create his/ her own singing legacy and shouldn’t depend on the songs sung by others to seek popularity. IANS quoted Lata Mangeshkar saying, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissi ka bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate).” She added that Ranu’s ‘imitation’ might get her fame for a while but that is not going to last forever.