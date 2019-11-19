Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who has always been vocal about environmental issues, has now spoken about the Delhi air pollution crisis which has affected millions of citizens. The actor also backed the efforts of several groups who are constantly working to highlight the hazardous effects of severe air pollution in India, especially the national capital.

In an Instagram post, the 45-year-old Oscar winner, shared pictures from a protest organised earlier this month at India Gate, to demand government action against the declining air quality in the city.

Originally posted by the Instagram account Extinction Rebellion, DiCaprio reshared the news, saying, “ Over 1500 citizens gathered in at India Gate, in New Delhi, to demand immediate action on the cities hazardous pollution levels. According to the World Health Organisation, air pollution in India is estimated to kill about 1.5 million people every year; these statistics make air pollution the fifth-largest killer in India.”

Further, DiCaprio listed four points on the steps the government is taking to prevent air pollution.

DiCaprio has often raised his voice when it comes to environmental issues in India. In September, the actor took to social media to raise awareness for ‘Cauvery Calling’. Earlier in June, DiCaprio had spoken about the ongoing water crisis in Chennai in an Instagram post.

The actor had also visited India in 2015 for filming his documentary film titled Beyond the Flood.

When DiCaprio won his first Oscar for the movie The Revenant, the most noticeable part in his acceptance speech was his passion for the cause of climate change as he called upon everyone to take action about it. DiCaprio also runs the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF) which raises awareness about environmental issues.

 