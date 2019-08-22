Amazon rainforest is the largest rainforest on the planet and the only rainforest that creates 20% of the earth’s oxygen. Currently, Amazon rainforest is burning from the last 16 days which has raised concerns with environmentalist, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

Hollywood superstar and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has raised a question over the lack of media coverage of the ongoing fire at the Amazon rainforest. The Revenant actor took to Instagram to share his concern. The actor posted a picture of the Amazon rainforest fire, with the caption: “Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?”

Soon, Bollywood started to repost the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s post and started the hashtags #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon. Instagram is flooded with similar posts by Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Pooja Batra, Bipasha Basu among others have reposted Leonardo DiCaprio’s post. Not only this, but the actors have also raised a question of why there is no media coverage on the matter.

Take a look here:

Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks!It is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen.This affects each one of us…the earth may survive climate change but we won’t. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2019

As per reports, even though the Amazon rainforest has a wet and humid climate, the months of July and August normally witness a dry season, and this is also the time when the forest fires mostly occur. Sometimes, the forest fires are manmade, because of farming and ranching activities. As per the data shared by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), there have been 74,000 fires so far this year.