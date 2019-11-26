Mumbai: 11 years back, on this day, India’s financial capital Mumbai, witnessed one of the most deadly attacks that shook the conscience of the entire nation. It has been more than a decade, but the scars and painful reminders of the attack are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people of India.

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by terrorists.

The siege ended on November 28 following which commandos of the National Security Guards (NSG) secured the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive and was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

Eleven years on, the country hasn’t forgotten how our brave jawans gave up their lives to safeguard the city. People took to Twitter to pay homage to the brave-hearts and remember hundreds of innocent souls who lost their lives.

Since morning, #MumbaiTerrorAttacks and #MumbaiAttacks have dominated Twitter trends in India.

Today is the 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack Remembering the heroes who gave up their lives in fighting the terrorists.. The civilian victims and the injured.. Saluting the spirit of #Mumbai and #India pic.twitter.com/jRqswX8zi3 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 26, 2019

On this day 11 years ago Mumbai was gripped in terror in one of the bloodiest terrorist attacks carried out on our soil. 10 terrorists, 3 days and over 166 innocent lives lost. Remember. Never forget.#MumbaiAttacks #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/jRfUqBjfeK — Roshani 🇮🇳 (@RoshaniH81) November 26, 2019

Remembering the Real Heroes who saved the city 11 years ago on 26/11, My heartfelt tribute to all those martyrs and Innocent Civilians who Lost their lives in #MumbaiTerrorAttack . 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bock7r1pKL — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2019

On the 11th anniversary of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack, we remember those innocent souls who were victims of a cowardly terror attack perpetrated by enemies of humanity. We also pay homage to the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Cfo743cQL — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) November 26, 2019

11 years ago on this day, 26/11.. Never forget how so many innocent people lost their lives to mindless terror.. Never forget the brave jawans who sacrificed their lives for us.. Never forget those opportunist leaders who gave a clean chit to Pakistan..#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/NTrtJoyhMP — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) November 26, 2019

Was in 7th class when 26/11 happened, I was living with my father at NSG Manesar that time, when got up in d morning heard that at 2 am 200 Commandos were airlifted to Mumbai, in which Hav Gajendra & Capt Sandeep martyred, Nation salutes u Sir 🙏🙏#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/sOo7FnKEbK — वीर गुर्जर 2.0🔥 (@Veer_Gujjar__) November 26, 2019

Twitterati also saluted the indestructible spirit of Mumbai itself.

Salute to the heroes of 26/11 & the unimaginable spirit of Mumbai in rising back like a Phoenix!

Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! 🇮🇳#MumbaiAttacks #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/CohOBdJ9jb — Navniet Sekera (@navsekera) November 26, 2019