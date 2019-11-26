Mumbai: 11 years back, on this day, India’s financial capital Mumbai, witnessed one of the most deadly attacks that shook the conscience of the entire nation. It has been more than a decade, but the scars and painful reminders of the attack are still fresh in the hearts and minds of the people of India.
On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by terrorists.
The siege ended on November 28 following which commandos of the National Security Guards (NSG) secured the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive and was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.
Eleven years on, the country hasn’t forgotten how our brave jawans gave up their lives to safeguard the city. People took to Twitter to pay homage to the brave-hearts and remember hundreds of innocent souls who lost their lives.
Since morning, #MumbaiTerrorAttacks and #MumbaiAttacks have dominated Twitter trends in India.
Twitterati also saluted the indestructible spirit of Mumbai itself.