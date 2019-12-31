This year brings you lots of joy and happiness. And moreover, there is a good chance for you to meet someone who shares the same vision for the future. Together you will have a great partnership and be able to collaborate on ideas and actions. Even if you do not end up working together, then you will still have made a great friend and confidante to bounce thoughts and opinions off of. Conversation is a powerful tool to forge relationships.

There is chance that you will find yourself in the middle of a conflict between two loved ones and the situation might trigger to frustrate you. It is best for you to silently observe the situation and let the other parties try to resolve the issue by themselves. Do not feel obligated to be the peacemaker and do not stress yourself out by taking on the burden of resolving the situation. It is better to let people handle their own problems than you getting into them.

You might be very busy right now and as a result you have been neglecting your loved ones. This life is temporary so while work and projects are important try to cherish the time you have with your friends and family as well. Take time this week to relax and enjoy the small moments of fun and happiness. Reach out to friends you haven’t spoken to in a while and spend time at home with family.

At times, it will be difficult to stay motivated on a task that needs to be completed within dadline. But the finish line is on the horizon and if you give up now all the hard work you have put in so far will go to waste. Take a small break if you need it but try and recharge as much as you can so you can finish the task at hand. When you finally complete what you have to do you will feel a sense of accomplishment and be grateful you didn’t give up.