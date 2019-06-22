Slicing a cake has always been tough because it gets messed up. One wrong slice and the whole cake just seems to cave in. Recently a Twitter user had posted a video showing a best and easiest way of slicing a cake. Without going through the painstaking process of distributing the pieces equally, the hack had surprised millions of people on the internet. Recently, Australia’s famous baker Katherine Sabbath shared a video of cutting a cake easily. In the clip, a woman can be seen cutting a birthday cake, in perfect rectangles, without making a mess of the layers or the icing.

While sharing the video, Sabbath claimed in her Instagram post that the video has clocked over 100 million views. It shows a woman using just a cutting board and a kitchen knife to make perfectly straight and proportioned cuts in a round cake.

The caption reads as, “Despite the cake shows, the drip cakes, the cookbooks, & the Lego man haircuts, THIS crummy video from 2017 has managed to chase me from all dark corners of the internet 🧟‍♀️😳 I baked a cake for my friends at @theofficialpandora (will always support this ethical brand) & asked Julie @juleschillin if she could cut it like a grid & into “wedding cake” serving sizes, as there was lots of other food at this staff morning tea. We all enjoyed our treats, our multiple servings of cake, & thought we would drift calmly away into our sugar comas…

WELL JULIE, it looks like this video is trending ONCE AGAIN (it’s clocked over 100 million views across three ‘news’ websites OMG), & although the internet still confuses me, WHATEVER YOU DO DO NOT READ THE COMMENTS 🙈”.

A few days ago, garlic peeling video had taken the internet by the storm. The video showed a woman poking the cloves with a sharp object and easily removing the cloves from the bulb, without going through the painstaking process of removing the outer covering.