Sunny Leone’s fashion sense has a personality of its own and seems like it is rubbing off her and Daniel Weber’s daughter, Nisha too. Recently taking to her Instagram account, Sunny posted a cute picture of her and daughter Nisha and it is the most adorable thing you will see today.

Captioned, “Favourite part of my day!! Matching toes with the most beautiful girl in the world! Miss Nisha!! Hehe”, in the picture Sunny and Nisha can be seen twinning in matching their painted toes. Sunny is quite active on her social media and manages to share her routine with fans on a daily basis. It was in July 2017 when Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha. Since then, the little angel has been a part of the Weber family. Sunny often shares pictures with her on Instagram.

Nisha and Sunny wear multicolor nail paints starting from pink, blue, red, silver and yellow.

Take a look at the picture:

In 2018, Sunny and Daniel expanded their family as they welcomed twin boys – Asher and Noah. Sharing the big news on social media, Sunny wrote, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”