Indiana: Lil Bub, one of the internet’s most famous and loved celebrity cats, died on Sunday at the age of eight after a battle with an aggressive bone infection.

Bub lived in Bloomington with her owner, Mike Bridavsky, and had a rare bone condition that caused a deformity in her paws and dwarfism.

In an Instagram post, Mike announced the sad news to the kitty’s 2.3 million followers. The post, which included the first and last photos taken of Bub, read: ‘On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet”.

One of the original internet cat sensations, Bub rose to fame in 2012 after she appeared on the front page of Reddit and instantly gained a massive fan following. Her abnormalities, including a tongue that always hung out of her mouth and smaller-than-normal limbs, made her an internet celebrity inspiring viral memes.

The adorable cat, loved by many helped her owners raise thousands of dollars for homeless pets across the state. The cute kitty also did meet and greets at animal shelters across the US in a bid to raise awareness of adoption.

“She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world,” Mike said in the post.

In addition, she also posed for animal rights group PETA to encourage people to spay and neuter their pets, and appeared on top-rated TV shows Good Morning America, Today and The View.

Fans saddened by the loss, are now flooding social media with condolences and memories.

i just found out that lil bub passed away and i’m actually fucking sobbing right now? i’m not ready to live in a post-bub world. 😭 GOOD JOB BUB pic.twitter.com/MfQ4XiVFCn — elMARIAjin (@BitchTheres_7) December 3, 2019

#LilBub has died and nothing else matters today. Rest well, sweet kitten. You were a good cat and I love you. pic.twitter.com/uKGOxkMLny — Jill Hopkins (@Jillhopkins) December 2, 2019

You were a quality, cute, alienesque cat Lil Bub.

Thank you for your service to all of us humans. pic.twitter.com/obqtqLz8J1 — 🤴🏾🤴🏾🤴🏾Magi! at the Manger🌠 (@katynotie) December 2, 2019

“I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams often,” Bridavsky concluded the obituary.

Here are some of the pictures of the Bub. May her soul rest in peace!