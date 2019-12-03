Indiana: Lil Bub, one of the internet’s most famous and loved celebrity cats, died on Sunday at the age of eight after a battle with an aggressive bone infection.
Bub lived in Bloomington with her owner, Mike Bridavsky, and had a rare bone condition that caused a deformity in her paws and dwarfism.
In an Instagram post, Mike announced the sad news to the kitty’s 2.3 million followers. The post, which included the first and last photos taken of Bub, read: ‘On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet”.
One of the original internet cat sensations, Bub rose to fame in 2012 after she appeared on the front page of Reddit and instantly gained a massive fan following. Her abnormalities, including a tongue that always hung out of her mouth and smaller-than-normal limbs, made her an internet celebrity inspiring viral memes.
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
The adorable cat, loved by many helped her owners raise thousands of dollars for homeless pets across the state. The cute kitty also did meet and greets at animal shelters across the US in a bid to raise awareness of adoption.
“She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world,” Mike said in the post.
In addition, she also posed for animal rights group PETA to encourage people to spay and neuter their pets, and appeared on top-rated TV shows Good Morning America, Today and The View.
Fans saddened by the loss, are now flooding social media with condolences and memories.
“I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams often,” Bridavsky concluded the obituary.
Here are some of the pictures of the Bub. May her soul rest in peace!