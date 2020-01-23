Recognising various branches of the media that incredibly feature lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and the issues that affect their lives, the GLAAD Awards 2020 has roped in YouTube sensation and chat show host Lilly Singh to host the event coming up in March this year. As the GLAAD Awards gears up to honour the media branches, they dropped the news of roping in Lilly on their official Instagram handle and fans were set on a frenzy.

Sharing a poster that spilled further details on the date and venue while featuring a sultry picture of Lilly, GLAAD Awards revealed in the caption, “The hilarious @lilly, who last year became the first out bisexual person and the first person of Indian descent to host a late-night talk show on a broadcast television network, will host the #GLAADawards in NYC this year! (sic).” Quick to respond, Lilly commented, “Honoured!! Thank you x (sic).”

Taking to her own Instagram handle, an excited Lilly spilled the news to fans who might have missed the viral news. Sharing a couple of videos on her story feature, Lilly couldn’t contain the excitement as she gears up to fly down to NYC and host the ceremony and we can’t help but beam as she adds another feather to her cap of success.

Check out Lilly’s videos here:

Recently, Lilly dropped part 2 of The Brown Bar which takes a hilarious dig at Indian parents. The video was captioned, “You’re not scrolling through Instagram. You’re a social media engineer 😂 Your favourite brown fam is back to teach you how to properly deal with us coloured folk. Because one video wasn’t enough… watch part two of #TheBrownBar by clicking the link in my bio! Tag a friend who can relate and have a great day lovessss. (sic).”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.