Finding a fan in the legendary American rapper, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr or Snoop Dogg as he is popularly known, NBC’s talk show host Lilly Singh was but left smitten as the singer-actor shot for an episode of ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘. From plans of trying weed with him to signing her poster on his request, Lilly seemed to be on a frenzy as she shared the news with fans recently.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Lilly shared pictures with Snoop Dogg where she can be seen not only posing with him but also in the middle of signing her poster for him. She further elaborated in the caption, “Live footage of @snoopdogg promising me that if I ever try weed with him it’ll be lit and not absolutely terrifying. Also, still dying at the fact that he straight up took a poster of me off the wall at my studio and said “hey I was going to just steal this but now I’ll get you to sign it for me…” Life is wild. Thanks for being on the show legend!! (sic)”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.