The ‘Bawse’ lady recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh is adding another feather to her cap as she gears to host NBC’s upcoming talk show as the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair.” With less than a month to go for the premiere of the show, Lilly was seen slaying like never before as she featured on an international magazine’s cover.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared the cover where she can be seen donning a mustard pant-suit paired with a white-collar shirt inside and black heel boots. With her soft curls flying in the air, Lilly exuded the charms of a true “lioness” as she posed before purple-lit background. She captioned the picture as, “What an absolute honour it is to be on the cover of @hollywoodreporter. Thanks for the great story @natjarv (also, I miss you? Is that weird?!). There’s officially less than a month until the premiere of A Little Late with Lilly Singh and I’m feeling all of the emotions. To answer the most commonly asked question, of course I’m nervous. Being nervous means you care. But I’m also very excited to bring a fresh perspective to late night. Beyond being from the internet, being a woman of colour, being bisexual, being Canadian or being a dog mom… I’m a story teller. On September 16th, I get to tell stories in a different way on @nbc. Same Lilly. Different platform. Hope to see you there Also, shout outs to my entire team for being a part of this epic cover. I couldn’t have done it without you. Team work stays making the dream work (sic).” Sharing another picture from the shoot, Lilly captioned it, “Had to share the alt cover option because the daddy levels are through the roof. Sorry not sorry I’m a Lioness (sic).”

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly had revealed in her earlier interactions of how it has always been difficult for her as a brown woman in the US. In March this year, Lilly Singh dropped her new single which set the Internet on fire as it mixed the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers including Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, while addressing the issues of sexuality and mental health. Through her videos, Superwoman has broken the shackles to inspire many. Lilly enjoys a fan following of over 30 million people across all social media platforms.

On the professional front, the star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh will stream from September 16, on NBC at the 1:30 am spot, which is currently occupied by Last Call With Carson Daly.