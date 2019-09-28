YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has turned a year older and she had a grand birthday party with balloons and cake. She has celebrated her birthday with her squad and the decorations around her prove that her friends did a great job. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her pictures thanking her fans, friends and close family members for their warm wishes. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a white and red jacket with a ‘Happy Birthday’ band on her head. Her wide smile looking at the cake at posing with the balloon background hints she had an amazing birthday party.

Thanking everyone, she wrote, “Feeling like the luckiest birthday girl ever today because I woke up to another day filled with health, love and opportunity. And that’s no small thing. Thank you for all of the warm wishes! I appreciate all the tweets, messages, flowers, balloons, hugs and especially the real ones who squat to hold my balloons in place during a basic ho photoshoot. Love you. (sic)”

Lately, she has been into the buzz for her disrespectful turban joke that she has made on her first-ever talk show on NBC, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. Now, she has apologised for her remark on social media in a long post. She wrote, “In a recent episode of my show, I stupidly made a comparison about turbans that I’d like to apologize for. My guest was explaining how her kids were embarrassed I saw them with towels twisted on their heads and I said ‘don’t worry, it’s like my Punjabi friends.’ In the moment, my thought process was ‘don’t be embarrassed! I think that’s dope.’ But in hindsight, I recognize that was a disrespectful and problematic joke to make that has a lot of painful history behind it. And I’m very sorry.”

A very important and heartfelt apology. I'm sorry. And thank you for helping me grow 🙏🏽❤️



She continued, “This was the first episode of the show I ever taped and I was very nervous, doing improv that wasn’t well thought out. I’m still learning and growing. I know the line for comedy is subjective so I can only do what I feel is right. And in this case, taking full ownership and apologizing feels right. Aside from these words, I’ve also taken the action to ensure my stupid joke is removed from the episode and online clips.”