Wrapping up yet another week of her late-night show, NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh, host and YouTube sensation, Lilly Singh recently set the Internet on fire as she shared her latest looks from the recent episodes and fans are bowled over, to say the least. Flaunting “this week’s vibes”, Lilly spilled the beans on why she feels like “fly during shoot week”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a couple of pictures in which the diva is seen donning a pair of lovely sneakers, different in each swipe. The post was captioned, “Badgyal forward. Badgyal pulll upppp. This weeks vibes on @latewithlilly. Really grateful for my entire team who helps me feel fly during shoot week. Im low key only doing this for the sneakers. Jk. Kinda. Not. What. Who dis. Double tap. Thank you. Bye. [: @wanderlust.sam ] (sic).”

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet as she juggles talk shows, YouTube channel content and award nights, all while slaying effortlessly and leaving fans drooling. Recently, the diva was at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards where she was seen sporting faux bangs unlike her signature braid or high ponytail and grabbed eyeballs for her sultry look as she posed for the shutterbugs on the purple carpet.

Lately, she has been into the buzz for her disrespectful turban joke that she has made on her first-ever talk show on NBC, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. Now, she has apologised for her remark on social media in a long post. She wrote, “In a recent episode of my show, I stupidly made a comparison about turbans that I’d like to apologize for. My guest was explaining how her kids were embarrassed I saw them with towels twisted on their heads and I said ‘don’t worry, it’s like my Punjabi friends.’ In the moment, my thought process was ‘don’t be embarrassed! I think that’s dope.’ But in hindsight, I recognize that was a disrespectful and problematic joke to make that has a lot of painful history behind it. And I’m very sorry.”

She recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly is slaying like never before.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.