The Bawse lady is all geared to amaze us with her late-night show on NBC and with the first episode coming out in less than a fortnight, YouTube sensation Lilly Singh‘s OTT excitement is justified and so is Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez‘ rooting for her. Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly recently gave a sneak-peek into the sets of her upcoming show and even flaunted the lucky charms that were placed there for goodwill.

From her slaying in the corner on a couch, all dressed up to host, to her showcasing the backdrop of the set to her desk featuring her puppy and french fries pictures to “a loonie embedded into the center of the stage for that Canadian goodluck”, Lilly made fans gush with wishes and excitement as they waited on the edge for their favourite’s show to be dropped. The pictures were captioned, “I’m absolutely in love with my set for @latewithlilly. We literally went through 20ish designs before we came up with our final product. This was definitely a process that was out of my wheelhouse and comfort zone and HOLY GUACAMOLE am I thrilled about it. Welcome to my home, complete with a loonie embedded into the center of the stage for that Canadian goodluck. And on my desk, of course I have the two loves of my life. Cant wait until you see the magic we make here thank you to everyone who made this happen! You can watch the entire process, from idea to final product by clicking the link in my bio let’s gooooooo! (sic).” Quick to comment, Jacqueline smeared the comments section with hearts and wrote, “Congrats!!! (sic).”

Lilly recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh is adding another feather to her cap as she gears to host NBC’s upcoming talk show as the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair.” With less than a fortnight to go for the premiere of the show, Lilly was seen slaying like never before as she featured on an international magazine’s cover.

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly recently took to the streets to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. Earlier this year, Lilly openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

On the professional front, the star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh will stream from September 16, on NBC at the 1:30 am spot, which is currently occupied by Last Call With Carson Daly.