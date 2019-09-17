YouTube star Lilly Singh’s new show ‘a Little Late With Lilly Singh’ has aired its very first episode with writer-actor Mindy Kaling as the first guest on the NBC show. Now, ‘Superwoman’ as her fans call her, has introduced the show with a rap song. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video where she can be seen dressed in a pink and blue pantsuit and enters a meeting room full of white men. In the video, they give her the suggestions for the show but Lilly declines. She says that she wants to do something that she likes and believes in and begins to rap.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “There is no other way I would want to introduce my new show to the world than this rap anthem cold open. I hope this does a good job in explaining to you the type of host I strive to be. Written by me, with love. Let the ride begin WATCH THE FULL VIDEO. LINK IN MY BIO BOO. @latewithlilly #TakeNotesHollywood #LateWithLilly. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

Other guests for the week who will grace the show with their appearance are Kenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chelsea Handler. This show is also the first talk show where a bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair. On the show, Lilly will be seen conducting in-studio interviews with the celebrities along with pre-taped comedy sketches and other signature elements. The show has also replaced Carson Daly’s show ‘Last Call’, which he hosted for long 17 years.

Lilly is born to Indian parents in Canada and is popularly known as ‘Superwoman’. She has recently come out in open on social media about her bisexuality.