Flooding the Internet on the first day of the week again with her latest sultry pictures is YouTube sensation and NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh host Lilly Singh and the Internet is left smitten once again not just with her rocking the looks but also poor jokes. Aiming them at herself, Lilly’s lame jokes drawing references to the Hindu festival of Holi or fast-food chain KFC and witty sense of humour as she nails this week’s looks on her chat show is all you need to facepalm yourself red.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a plethora of pictures where she can be seen flaunting her yellow chic blazer or hot all-black look or grab-them-now sneakers. She captioned the pictures as, “Weekly lewks from @latewithlilly! Out here looking like an executive who just celebrated Holi. Like an investor went to Jouvert. Like a TSA agent got a makeover. Like Ari Gold and Ronald McDonald had a baby. Bringing the flavour like KFC with 11 herbs and spices but vegetarian. Wait. What are we talking about? Which is your favourite? @sammcroberts]” (sic).

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.