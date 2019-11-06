Unless you are living under the rock, you’d too be smitten by A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘s host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh‘s high energy swag. Credited with not just shelling out viral content but also pulling off talk shows, YouTube channel content and award nights, Lilly recently aced Dwayne Johnson’s Cosplay style in latest shoot and The Rock can’t hold back his reaction.

Leaving fans swooning, Lilly took to her Instagram handle to share the picture which features her oozing The Rock’s vibes as she posed in a gym’s setting and donned an all-black athleisure wear teamed with spotless white shoes. The pictures were captioned, “Dwayne Johnson cosplay. Except I just shot here… I didn’t work out. Same thing basically. (sic)” Quick to comment, Dwayne himself wrote, “But you look good in the shot tho, sis (sic)” and the fans can’t stop gushing over their favourites camaraderie.

Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. This year on Halloween, Lilly shared a picture of the terrier, dressed up as a teddy bear with a red and white chequered bow on the front, giving fans a reason to gush over the abundant cuteness of her little puppy.

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. As fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly is slaying as the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair.”

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.