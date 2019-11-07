Life is a bed of roses or so NBC’s host on A Little Late With Lilly Singh and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh‘s humble attitude, as she steadily ascended the ladder of success, made us believe. Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight.

Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Check out Lilly’s latest viral hot looks from the photoshoot here:

Unless you are living under the rock, you’d too be smitten by Lilly Singh‘s high energy swag. Credited with not just shelling out viral content but also pulling off talk shows, YouTube channel content and award nights, Lilly recently aced Dwayne Johnson’s Cosplay style in latest shoot and The Rock can’t hold back his reaction.

Leaving fans swooning, Lilly took to her Instagram handle to share the picture which features her oozing The Rock’s vibes as she posed in a gym’s setting and donned an all-black athleisure wear teamed with spotless white shoes. The pictures were captioned, “Dwayne Johnson cosplay. Except I just shot here… I didn’t work out. Same thing basically. (sic)” Quick to comment, Dwayne himself wrote, “But you look good in the shot tho, sis (sic)” and the fans can’t stop gushing over their favourites camaraderie.

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.