Fans can vouch, hands down, that it is a well-deserved vacation for NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh as she goes about putting her sultry foot forward quite literally in Jamaica. Flooding the Internet with her latest pictures from the beach, the diva was seen cracking up fans with her sharp wit even while on a holiday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a multicoloured shirt and a pair of similar print shorts. Sporting several braids running down her head, Lilly accessorised her look in some pictures with a pair of simple reflectors while in others she was seen posing in a pair of large squared rimmed sunglasses. Keeping her face to the sun, Lilly was flaunted her self-made drink which eventually turned out to be “hella strong.” The pictures were captioned, “When everything is irie and then you try your drink and realize you made it hella strong but that’s amazing and now everything is even more irie. Shhhhh #LilStories (sic).”

In another post that she shared, Lilly can be seen walking down with an ice cream in hand. Smearing her hands with the melted ice cream running down the cone, Lilly was seen posing funny faces for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Came through drippin. Literally. Live footage of me doing a basic photoshop for the gram. And then I was like “WHAT DO I DO WITH MY HANDS?! So I got this cute ice cream cone and then quickly realized it’s too hot for my cute prop. And to top it alllllll off, I already posted this outfit on Instagram. Ugh. They’re totally gonna kick me off this thing. AM I INFLUENCING RIGHT?!?! #LilStories #TooHotForTops #RIPicecream (sic).”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.