NBC’s chat show ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘ host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh currently has more than one reason to be excited what with getting a rugby jersey featuring her name and sitting beside Alfie Evan Allen of Game of Thrones fame. The diva recently shared a video and picture where her excitement looks too contagious to not grip fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a video where she can be seen flaunting the blue jersey with her surname ‘Singh’ printed in white on it and number 3 in yellow. Another picture shows her twinning in white with Game of Thrones star, Alfie Evan Allen. The post was captioned, “I swear the most stressful part of my life is figuring out wtf to do during moments like this. I love this video for three major reasons: 1) SINGH. 2) @friedpotayters is literally dying of shyness beside me and it’s everything I want and more. 3) @alfieeallen was sitting beside me so I got a little snippet of Game of Thrones music behind me. Needless to say, I felt ultra cool! (sic).”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.