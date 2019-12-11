Amping up her sartorial game right in the middle of the week, NBC’s talk show host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh is breaking the Internet not just with the news of wrapping up the first season of ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘ but also for her “bomb af” socks. Already “sentimental” with just seven days to go before the close, Lilly set fans waiting on the edge with her promise to come up with an emotional post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared pictures that feature her flaunting her new pair of socks along with a placard of the countdown to her show. The socks had “More Feminism, Less Bullshit” embroidered on it and we can’t help but gush along with the fans over the fashion statement of the hour. The pictures were captioned, “One week left until we wrap season one of @latewithlilly. Holy MF fiddlesticks, what a ride. Sentimental post to come but in the mean time plz enjoy my bomb af socks. MESSAGE. RAH (sic).”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.