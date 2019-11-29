Thanksgiving celebrations are all one needs to pep up the drooping mid-week mood and seen slaying right in the middle of it was NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh host and YouTube sensation, Lilly Singh. Giving social media feeds their own reason to be grateful for on Thanksgiving, Lilly treated fans to her sultry picture which instantly broke the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared the cute-cum-gangsta mood picture where she can be seen donning a lilac pink pant-suit with a similar coloured high-neck inside and a knee-length shocking pink fluffy jacket over the whole ensemble. Pulling back her hair in a high braid, Lilly posed subtly for the camera and captioned the picture as, “So fetch. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram So fetch. A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly) on Nov 28, 2019 at 10:37am PST

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet. Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the latest one of dressing up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.