Adding sunshine to our cold chilly day this Saturday, NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh set fans drooling over a set of adorable pictures on her “son’s” birthday. Penning a heartwarming post, Lilly was seen acting like an “obsessed mom” and we don’t blame her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared three pictures featuring her with the birthday boy in her arms, posing in a sun-kissed garden. The birthday wish read, “Happy birthday to my son @scarbrothedawg. You are truly one of the best things to happen to me. No one is unaware of how much I adore you. You opened up my heart in a way I’ve ever felt before. Thank you for showing me what true unconditional love feels like. I could bomb an audition, get roasted, lose ten bags and fall on my face and when I come home, you’d still cuddle me like I’m the best. Love you bum. Thank you for choosing me. Please chew all my socks today. And for those of you considering adding a furry friend to your family, I highly recommend. (sic)”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.