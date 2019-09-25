The rave reviews have not stopped pouring in ever since YouTube sensation, Lilly Singh started hosting her first-ever talk show on NBC, A Little Late With Lilly Singh and so far, Mindy Kaling, Kenan Thompson, Chelsea Handler and Tracee Ellis Ross have added stars to her show with their presence. Gearing to go stronger in content in the coming week, Lilly flooded the Internet with pictures featuring her latest guests and we can’t stop rooting for the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” as she goes from being sultry to funky faster than the blink of an eyelid.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly not only shared smouldering pictures with her guests but also penned a heart-melting note for fans. The caption read, “First week of @latewithlilly is in the bag!! Huge shout outs to my first week guests @mindykaling, @kenanthompson, @chelseahandler and @traceeellisross for betting on me and the show. I’m new. My show is new. You could have easily rejected me but you didn’t and I love you for that. Your support matters. Couldn’t stay up until 1:30am to watch? Or want to rewatch your favourite episode? Head on over to youtube.com/LateWithLilly (link in bio) to show your support because truly every bit of love counts on this journey. I NEED YALL TO BE LOUD WITH YOUR SUPPORT. We’re in this together and we’re going to win baby! Week two, here we come!! #LateWithLilly (sic).”

The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet as she juggles talk shows, YouTube channel content and award nights, all while slaying effortlessly and leaving fans drooling. Recently, the diva was at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards where she was seen sporting faux bangs unlike her signature braid or high ponytail and grabbed eyeballs for her sultry look as she posed for the shutterbugs on the purple carpet. The shared pictures showed her killing it in a dark green cold-shoulder satin gown that trailed a little behind and was custom made for her. Wearing nude makeup and accessorising her look with a pair of silver danglers, black heels and a grey clutch, Lilly looked like the true diva she is.

She recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly is slaying like never before.

The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.