YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has been slaying like a true diva and receiving rave reviews for successful streaming of her talk show on NBC, A Little Late With Lilly Singh and trusted to keep fans always cracked up with extraordinary presentations of mundane events, the ex-superwoman recently confessed to something that broke the Internet with approval. Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared the latest pictures of her Bawse look from the sets of her talk show and fans couldn’t stop swooning.

In the shared pictures that are now trending viral, Lilly can be seen donning a brown striped suit paired with white heels and her beautiful long tresses mid-parted and pulled back into a ponytail to flaunt her pair of signature hoop earrings. The caption confessed into something that all workingwomen secretly relate to but never admit. The caption read, “When you can’t take yourself seriously for more than 10 seconds. LOLLLL. Let’s be real. I want to wear the same clothes everyday and I can wear heels for a max of 4 steps. SHES A SCAM. (sic)”

In a post earlier, Lilly shared that Star World India channel will stream A Little Late With Lilly Singh and will be airing it from September 21. Among all those who flooded the comments section with love and excitement at this news, ace filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Bonafide rockstar you! (sic).”

Lilly recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly was seen slaying like never before. Ahead of the premiere, Lilly even featured on an international magazine’s cover for this extraordinary feat.

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly took to the streets earlier this year to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. She openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

On the professional front, the star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot.