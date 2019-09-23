The Bawse girl, Lilly Singh, is everywhere on the Internet as she juggles talk shows, YouTube channel content and award nights, all while slaying effortlessly and leaving fans drooling is her latest look at 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Seen sporting faux bangs unlike her signature braid or high ponytail, Lilly grabbed eyeballs for her sultry look as she posed for the shutterbugs on the purple carpet.

The shared pictures show her killing it in a dark green cold-shoulder satin gown that trailed a little behind and was custom made for her. Wearing nude makeup and accessorising her look with a pair of silver danglers, black heels and a grey clutch, Lilly looked like the true diva she is. She captioned the pictures on her Instagram handle as, “Baby’s first #Emmys! Super grateful to have these experiences and be in rooms full of inspirational story tellers. Shout outs to @kimberlyparkeratelier for the custom gown. Also super fun rocking faux bangs for a day. GOD WHO AM I. SUCH FASHUN. (sic)”

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has been receiving rave reviews for the successful streaming of her talk show on NBC, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. Trusted to keep fans always cracked up with extraordinary presentations of mundane events, Lilly is the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair”. She recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly was seen slaying like never before. Ahead of the premiere, Lilly even featured on an international magazine’s cover for this extraordinary feat.

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly took to the streets earlier this year to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. She openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

On the professional front, the star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot.