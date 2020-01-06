We cannot count the number of times the Canadian YouTuber, comedian and talk show host Lilly Singh has laid an example of self-love but leaving millions inspired this Monday morning, is the ex-Superwoman as she spilled the beans on her mantra for self-validation. The repetitive nagging question of the trolls recently had the diva subtly responding instead of reacting and we don’t think the reply could have been any cooler.

Sharing a picture of her from the pride parade, Lilly addressed the issue behind being called a “bisexual woman of colour”, a tagline that stuck with her ever since she started hosting NBC’s late-night show – A Little Late With Lilly Singh. She elaborated in the caption, “A comment I occasionally receive in response to my YouTube videos and late night show is something along the lines of: “Stop mentioning you’re a bisexual woman of colour!” I’m not going to lie, my initial plan was to make a post roasting these people but what would that accomplish? A mantra I’m using moving forward is compassion over cancellation and education over reaction. So instead of reacting out of anger, I thought I’d lovingly share a few thoughts. Firstly, when I announced my late night show, it was a strange experience for me to see headlines describing me as a bisexual woman of colour. Trust me, if you think you’ve seen this phrase a lot with respect to me, I’ve seen it more. It was a challenging thing to navigate because I wanted to be described firstly by my accomplishment but instead of feeling some type of way about this repetitive description, I chose to embrace it. Secondly, being able to celebrate who I truly am has been a very difficult journey. Whenever I can loudly and proudly be my true self, it self-validates a part of me that so many others have tried to invalidate. Growing up, if I had heard ANYONE else celebrate being a “bisexual woman of colour” perhaps my life would have been less confusing. What’s repetitive to you, may be meaningful to someone else. And lastly, I think it’s important to question why me making commentary about who I am, irks you so much. No one listens to top 40 music and says “ugh, we get it… you’re straight and sexually active!” I’ve watched every single one of my late night episodes, and I’ve probably proclaimed myself a “bisexual woman of colour” 4 times in 96 episodes. Otherwise, I am simply sharing my POV, being who I am, and that is something everyone should be afforded. With all due respect, you do not get to be part of the privileged majority and tell me how many times I’m allowed to celebrate who I am. Even if I mention it 96 times & tattoo it on my forehead. If this representation doesn’t matter to you, congratulations on your circumstances, but plz do not rain on my parade. Love wins & that includes me loving ppl who needed this POV. I have no hatred in my heart for you, just faith that we can all be one (sic).”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.