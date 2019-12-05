Making our morning with the right dose of Thursday motivation, NBC’s A little Late With Lilly Singh host and YouTube sensation, Lilly Singh poured out some valuable self-love advice and fans can’t help but take note as fashion police give their approval nod on her sexy picture. Amping her sartorial game of late, Lilly treated fans to another session of swooning as she shared her latest sultry pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly put out the handy advice coupled with ‘oreo’ pictures in her signature light-hearted manner. Seen donning a black leather top with dramatic white satin sleeves and pairing the look with high waist black pants and a pair of black stilettoes. The pictures were captioned, “Sometimes you have to be your own best friend. The type of BFF that will cut anyone who gives you negative energy. The type that builds you up and tells you that your curves are bomb af and you just DID THAT. The type that cares if your sad but also knows you have ish to do so tells you to get the eff up lil ho. Who will be patient when you stay complaining about the same ish over and over again because your naive self never learns the first time. Be your own hype woman. Not because others aren’t around or valuable but because love starts from within. So listen up Lilly. I know you’re tired and stressed and finna have 10 mental breakdowns today but do your work, get the bag and SERVE ALL THE LEWKS and then we can cuddle when you get home. I got you b. You my fav also, be an Oreo but make it fashunnnn (I had to)” sic.

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.