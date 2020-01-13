Enjoying a refreshing Monday unlike our workload one, NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who is currently vacaying in Jamaica, cracked up fans in a jiffy. known to goof around like all millennials ever, Lilly’s unapologetic genuine nature always wins over fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a picture featuring her in a white and pink striped shirt over a pair of similar print shorts. Accessorising her look with a pair of sunglasses, Lilly posed a thumbs up for the camera as she stood in the ocean waters with her tongue sticking out. The reason for this was a glass of juice tilted in her direction and angled to look taller than the diva. The picture was captioned, “Mood all 2020 (sic).”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.