There is an art to keep fans hooked and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh is the queen of that dominion with her ever-growing fanbase. keeping her interaction with fans intimate as always, Lilly recently shared the “raw truth” of coming out as a bisexual earlier this year and won all hearts as she opened up about feeling “insecure more than once in the past year”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Bawse’ lady shared a stunning monochromic picture of herself which instantly set fans swooning. She shared in the caption, “It’s been 1 year since I mustered up the courage to share my truth with some of my dearest friends. When I decided to come out on social media earlier this year, I did so through a very pointed post. Having shared so much of my life with an audience for so long, this is one aspect of my life I didn’t want to explain. That is what felt right and authentic to me. Having said that, it’s been a year and now I do feel compelled to share a few thoughts with those willing to read them. Firstly, I’ve learned that there is NOTHING more important than living your truth. It’s scary, it’s nerve wrecking and often times it’s painful but ultimately it is worth it. Period. But this post isn’t just about the bright side, it’s about raw truth. Coming out was one of the scariest experiences of my life. I’d love to tell you that everyone was supportive and that people didn’t treat me differently but I’d be lying. Even if I ignore the actions of others and focus on myself, admittedly dealing with the warfare in my mind has been hard. Coming out lifted a weight off my shoulders but at the same time it placed the weight of judgement on my chest. Maybe that’s the culture I was raised in or maybe it’s all in my head but either way for me it’s real. I’m so happy that my coming out has inspired so many people but at the same time I am not oblivious to the fact that some find my truth disappointing or not ideal. Whether I agree with them or not, I can’t deny that those energy waves have made me feel insecure more than once in the past year. For so many years I lived with the privilege of relating to every love song & rom-com and now that my place on the spectrum has shifted, I realize how sad it is that not everyone can. Why am I sharing all of this? Because over the past year I learned the power of being kind to other people even if they’re different. Every friend and family member that reached out to me with words of encouragement, you don’t realize how much that meant to me during an uncertain time. TL;DR life is tough enough for the LGBTQ+ community and various other communities. Kindness, compassion and humanity can go a really long way. Add light, not darkness. Love each other (sic).”

Lilly recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh is adding another feather to her cap as she gears to host NBC’s upcoming talk show as the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair.” With less than a fortnight to go for the premiere of the show, Lilly was seen slaying like never before as she featured on an international magazine’s cover.

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly recently took to the streets to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. Earlier this year, Lilly openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

In her earlier interactions, Lilly had revealed how it has always been difficult for her as a brown woman in the US. However, in March, Lilly Singh dropped her new single which set the Internet on fire as it mixed the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers including Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, All Izz Well from 3 Idiots and Aankh Marey from Simmba, with foot-tapping rap beats and catchy lyrics, while addressing the issues of sexuality and mental health. Through her videos, Superwoman has broken the shackles to inspire many. Lilly enjoys a fan following of over 30 million people across all social media platforms.

On the professional front, the star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh will stream from September 16, on NBC at the 1:30 am spot, which is currently occupied by Last Call With Carson Daly.