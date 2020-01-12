The best way to herald the coming week is by counting your blessings of the past one or journaling all the vibes that gave you a productive high and riding the same hyperbole this Sunday is NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh host and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh who is currently vacaying in Jamaica. Knowing how to keep her fans hooked, the diva penned several listicles that will leave you feeling “life is beautiful.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared a hot picture from the beach. Donning a green tee with “life is beautiful” printed seven times on it in bold pink, Lilly stuck out her tongue at something off the camera. Binging on coconut water, Lilly shielded her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses while handing out a descriptive piece of advice in the caption.

It read, “January is always a funny time because people get consumed by making resolutions and goals for the future. I do it too. I made a vision board, as I usually do, and wrote down mantras to practice in 2020. But during my recent meditation it occurred to me that whenever I get really deep into goal setting, I forget the place I’m currently in and that place also needs to be celebrated. Life is full of such dualities. I want to achieve goals in the future but also find importance in celebrating now. I want to connect with people deeply but also be alone to connect with myself. I want to be happy but know that I need to occasionally feel sadness to experience any joy. I want to forgive others but also love myself enough to protect my peace. Sometimes I know all the answers and other times I’m the dumbest in the room. Friendly reminder that there seldom is a universally right answer or right direction. There is just duality and complexity and finding simplicity in that is something special. After all, amongst the inner and outter chaos, life is beautiful. No matter what, that fact never changes. Long road to say… wuddup t-shirt reference. Blessings up. Sending you vibes and light (sic).”

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also set fire to our social media feeds overnight. Unleashing her sexy side like never before, Lilly recently made fans jaws drop in awe as she aced several smoking hot looks from “Waldo” to “Crazy Kiya Re“ for a sexy magazine shoot. In the interview with Vogue, Lilly, while shooting for their next month’s cover, shared her success credit with other women. She said, “I feel super blessed and privileged to be in this position. I’m here because of so many other women who have played a task for me.”

Talking about the Indian-ness that runs in her blood and is often flaunted hilariously in many of her YouTube viral content, Lilly shared, “At age 30, I discovered that I could live my own life but still be an Indian person. But even now when I’m picking dishware for my house, a voice in my head goes, ‘What is mom going to think about these plates?’”

Credited with cracking up fans in a jiffy, she recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult and her social media posts, especially the one where she dressed up her Scarbro dog for Halloween is proof. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and will continue to stream on Star World channel in the country.