The coveted throne has been challenged and won as YouTube sensation Lilly Singh becomes the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” in NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh which started streaming from September 16 to rave reviews. Sharing a clip recently, where the Bawse girl can be seen turning the tables with old host Jimmy Fallon, Lilly set fans of both parties swooning over the viral video with her adorable “thank you notes”.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly gave a sneak-peek into the segment where she can be seen slaying in an olive green blazer teamed with a nude-shade top inside and hair pulled back in a French braid to flaunt the pair of hoop earrings. The video was captioned, “Had the honour of taking over @jimmyfallon’s thank you notes segment. Time was limited so I couldn’t get to everyone. Additional thank yous to my sweet baby boy @scarbrothedawg who excitedly pees just a bit when he sees me every evening. Thank you carbs for being my saving grace when I need you most. Thank you shower for allowing me to front like a gangsta outside but allowing me to cry like a sensitive baby dove inside you. Thank you to my entire crew for dealing with an adult child. Thank you to my friends who continuously make inappropriate offers as if they were in the mafia. Thank you stylists for tucking in my shirts because we all know I don’t have that very common skill. And last but definitely not least, thank you #TeamSuper for being the most constant thing in my life. #LateWithLilly @fallontonight (sic).”

In a post earlier, Lilly shared that Star World India channel will stream A Little Late With Lilly Singh and will be airing it from September 21. Among all those who flooded the comments section with love and excitement at this news, ace filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Bonafide rockstar you! (sic).”

Lilly recently ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman and as fans address the Youtuber with her first name now, Lilly Singh added another feather to her cap by hosting NBC’s talk show where Lilly was seen slaying like never before. Ahead of the premiere, Lilly even featured on an international magazine’s cover for this extraordinary feat.

Building an empire of a dedicated online audience, YouTube’s favourite ‘Bawse’ girl, Lilly took to the streets earlier this year to attend her first pride parade and fans couldn’t help but marvel at her steel grit. She openly identified herself as a bisexual, which is a big deal. The news did not just spread positivity and sensitivity around but also help in normalising the feeling of love beyond genders amongst her fans.

On the professional front, the star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot.