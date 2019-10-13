We all love wildlife safari rides but it becomes risky when visitors poke carnivorous animal and they end up chasing your vehicle. In a similar incident, a group of tourists at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Karnataka’s Bellary district were chased by a lion while they were enjoying a jungle safari. The act was caught on camera and has been widely shared on social media.

The scary video shows the animal chasing the car for a few seconds and when the car stops after a few meters the lion again chases. However, the reason for the animal’s behavior is not known.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park was inaugurated on November 3, 2017, is famous for tiger and lion safaris. The park is spread across 141 hectares.

Watch the video here:

The clip has created a lot of stir among Facebook users and started pouring comments. While some were concerned about the Lion, others found the incident funny. The horrific video at the time of writing this has received more than 185,566 views and the count is still on.

A similar incident happened in June, where a tiger started chasing two riders on a bike in Kerala’s Wayanad district. On spotting the animal, the biker drove at full speed and made a safe distance from the animal.