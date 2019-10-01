The Lipstick Under My Burkha actor Aahana Kumra, who has been praised for her work in the film and is often flaunt her style statement to her fans, has taken the internet by storm with her latest bikini picture. She is currently vacationing in Alibaug and has set the temperature soaring as she takes the dip in the pool in sexy pink bikini. Flaunting her curvaceous body, she teamed up her look with minimal makeup and lipstick. She strikes a pose on the stairs of the pool and looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Holiday mode on. #bikini #bikinigirl #holiday #holidaymode #holidays #holidaylove #vacation #vacationmode #vacay #vacayyay #vacationgoals #vacationtime #instavacation #instagram #instalove #instaholiday #instafit #instafashion. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her stunning pictures in a golden shimmery off-shoulder dress. She teamed with sparkling makeup, a pair of earrings, bold maroon lips. She has styled her hair in a bun with strings of hair falling on her face. Her look is from the recently held GQ Awards 2019. She captioned it as, “Red carpet ready for GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019! @gqindia #GQ #GQMagazine Outfit by: @sonaakshiraaj Jewellery by: @izaarajewellery Make up and Hair by : @shreyasmakeupandhairStyling by : @juhi.ali By : @maza_nav_sumeet. (sic)”



Aahana’s style game is a mix of fabrics and apparels and can be best described as simple and chic. She likes to keep up with major fashion trends and adds her own touch when wearing them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the web series Betaal produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Marzi opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.