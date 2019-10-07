All set to be a mother for the second time, actor Lisa Haydon today took to her Instagram account to share a picture of hers in the gym. You can see her flaunting her baby bump in the picture, post her workout. In the caption, she mentioned that her sister actually forced her to go to the gym and workout as it will help her during the delivery. However, she is aware that no matter how much she indulges in exercises, her body will go through various changes.

She wrote, “My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course, I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train, I’m only going to get bigger. Ok, with that in mind, let’s do it.

Have a look at the post yourself here:

Lisa Haydon loves updating her fans about her life. The 33-year old actor got married in the year 2016 with entrepreneur Dino Lalvani. The couple became parents for the first time in the year 2017 when their son Zack arrived.

Lisa shared the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram through an adorable post. Have a look at it yourself here:

View this post on Instagram Party of four on the way 🥳 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:28am PDT

The actor acted in Bollywood for the first time in the year 2010 in the film Aisha. She was last seen in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was directed by Karan Johar.