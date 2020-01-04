Actor Lisa Haydon is making new pregnancy goals as she never shies away to flaunt her baby bump in sexy bikini look. From surfing to her maternity photoshoots, she is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her picture in a strapless black bikini as she flaunts her baby bump. She has teamed up her look with a bathrobe and messy hair. Being sun-kissed, she looks hot, as ever. She will be soon delivering the baby in a few days and in the last phase of her pregnancy, she is leaving no stone unturned to enjoy it.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “any day now. (sic)”

Check out the photo here:

View this post on Instagram any day now 🌕 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Jan 3, 2020 at 11:35pm PST



All set to embrace motherhood for a second time, Lisa’s social media handles are proof of her enjoying these last months of pregnancy. However, the new phase does not stop her from surfing or donning a sexy bikini look or even hitting the gym in high spirits. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her sexy-mommy look in a black bikini and seated before a lavishly laden breakfast table. Promising it to be her last post, Lisa set fans swooning who instantly gushed in the comments section, “Keep them coming.”

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.