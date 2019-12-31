Gifted with the charms to carry off simply any look with her sartorial elegance, Queen star Lisa Haydon set the Internet on fire with her sizzling throwback picture from New Year’s eve. Leaving fans’ hearts aflutter, Lisa is yet to give the Internet a sneak-peek into her current celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa shared the picture featuring her in a sheer black net dress. Striking a sensuous side pose for the camera, Lisa looked next-level stunning. The picture was captioned, “Throwing it back to this time last year in New Year Eve glam. Love the way @kerastase_official did my hair as well… a good hair day is everything when you’re getting ready for a fun night. So, It’s almost New Year.. who’s got resolutions? (sic).”

All set to embrace motherhood for a second time, Lisa’s social media handles are proof of her enjoying these last months of pregnancy. However, the new phase does not stop her from surfing or donning a sexy bikini look or even hitting the gym in high spirits. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her sexy-mommy look in a black bikini and seated before a lavishly laden breakfast table. Promising it to be her last post, Lisa set fans swooning who instantly gushed in the comments section, “Keep them coming.”

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.