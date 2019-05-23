Model turned actor Lisa Haydon, who has made a niche for herself in Bollywood with her roles. She is known for sharing her hot pictures on social media and every time her fans love it and start pouring comments applauding her look. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her monochrome picture in a sheer white outfit. In the photo, she can be seen standing as she opens the fridge to look for some midnight munchies and we can all relate to it. With a messy hair bun and makeup, she looks gorgeous, as always. Notably, she can be seen posing midst of a retro set up and the picture will take your breath away.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Midnight munchies.” (sic)

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Midnight munchies A post shared by Lisa Haydon Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on May 21, 2019 at 5:09am PDT



A few days back, she has uploaded her picture in a white striped bikini from her vacation at the island clad island. In the photo, she can be seen relaxing on a beach couch. With absolutely no makeup and sporting a messy hair bun, she flaunts her sexy curves. Many of her fans loved the picture and commented about having no stretch marks post pregnancy. One user wrote, “You don’t have any stretch marks after ur pregnancy.. superb.” While the other commented, “I can’t believe a baby popped out of that belly.” Well, she looks hot, as ever in her latest picture. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Busy…. knowing my place @melissaodabash.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Busy…. knowing my place 🏖@melissaodabash A post shared by Lisa Haydon Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Apr 26, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT



On the work front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.