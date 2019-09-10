Model-turned-Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon is currently enjoying her second pregnancy and she doesn’t shy away to flaunt her baby bump. Though she is pregnant, it does not stop her from getting engaged in her favourite activities. This time, she became a water baby and is all set to surf in the water. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture in a black monokini holding a huge surfer board as she gears up to surf. In the photo, she also flaunts her baby bump and we are smitten by her latest look.

The actor is 16 weeks pregnant and her first trimester was rough unlike her first pregnancy. In a long post, she wrote, “Baby waves with my baby bump I was gonna post this as my “coming out” pic. But i thought the joy of another addition to our family belonged to all three of us so that’s what was posted instead. Here is a throwback to being #16weeks pregnant with #2. I wrote this a few weeks ago in answer to lots of questions about exercise when preg and nausea .. since writing this post I haven’t done any exercise or even gone for a walk. Lots has been eaten though 🐽🐽🐽 and our baby is so far, so good and that’s all that matters.”

“This first trimester was rough. Nothing like my first pregnancy… surfing was something I had been doing from before and was disappointed at the thought of having to stop. I checked with my doctor who surprisingly approved and said one should carry on as usual. Of course, with precautions. I tried doing other forms of exercise but, All other exercise would make me feel worse – this was practically my only release (and sucking on a Lemon🍋) to feel better from the intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick- I mean, it’s a high😛. After doing loads of googling on the subject, I found multiple articles on surfing when pregnant.. and was relieved to know I’m not the only one. Positive, I haven’t got many, if any, pregnant surfers following me , but if I do:-) here’s what I learned and followed. 1.) surf on a foam board (unless modelling for first baby photo. Then pose with hard board;-) ) , 2.) try and paddle on your knees … I actually felt nothing when paddling on my stomach, so I did. 3.) don’t go out in crazy surf. 4.) listen to your body and to your doctor”, she added.

Take a look at the post:



She concluded her post, “This morning I took a moment to appreciate how much better life is feeling moving on from trimester one… another high. Week 16 was my cutoff to stop and so, Until next year baby waves.”

Earlier, Lisa announced her Pregnancy through an Instagram post. In the photo, she can be seen cheering from inside the water along with her husband and son while dressed in a monokini and flaunting her unmissable baby bump. The picture was captioned, “Party of four on the way (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Party of four on the way 🥳 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:28am PDT



On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.