Friday night has just begun and while ladies are stepping out with their best fashion foot forward, Bollywood diva Lisa Haydon was seen slaying and giving mommies-to-be fashion goals straight from Hong Kong. Breaking her own promise of no more pictures flaunting her baby bump, Lisa treated fans to a sultry post that set them drooling instantly.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lisa shared a picture that features her taking a selfie while donning a hot body-hugging brown shimmery dress. Pulling back her hair in a bun, Lisa pouted as she posed for the camera. The picture was captioned, “Hi #stillgotit #dailyaffirmations (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Hi😎 #stillgotit #dailyaffirmations 😆 A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on Nov 15, 2019 at 5:57am PST

All set to embrace motherhood for a second time, Lisa’s social media handles are proof of her enjoying these last months of pregnancy. However, the new phase does not stop her from surfing or donning a sexy bikini look or even hitting the gym in high spirits. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her sexy-mommy look in a black bikini and seated before a lavishly laden breakfast table. Promising it to be her last post, Lisa set fans swooning who instantly gushed in the comments section, “Keep them coming.”

On the professional front, Lisa made her Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha. She then featured in movies like Queen and The Shaukeens. The lady also did a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She was last seen judging a reality show, titled Top Model India.